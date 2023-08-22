Tropical Storm Harold Makes Landfall in Texas

1/4

Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on Padre Island, TX just after 10am CDT. The storm had sustained winds near 50 mph and continued to strengthen up until landfall.

Heavy rain and tropical storm force winds are expected through the afternoon in southern Texas. Tropical Storm warnings remain in effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande River to Port O’Connor, Texas. The storm is expected to produce 2-4 inches of rainfall with up to 6 inches across South Texas through early Wednesday. Scattered flash flooding is possible. Storm surge of 1-3 feet and isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

The storm is forecast to steadily weaken and become a tropical depression by Tuesday evening as it moves inland.