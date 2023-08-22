Volunteers Needed To Help Renovate Free Community Clinic

CONCORD, N.C. — A retired New York City firefighter is making a big impact in Cabbarrus County.

James Gerber is working to renovate the Community Free Clinic in Cabbarus County which offers free health care services to low income patients who can’t afford health care.

The building, built in the 1970’s is in desperate need of renovations and repairs.

Gerber was able to get an $80,000 grant from Lowes, but he’s not stopping there.

“We sat down and said what else can we do? If we could actually do everything to make this place renovated? What would that look like? So we came up with a list about this look like we need another $100,000,” explained Gerber.

Gerber is now on a mission to raise that money for the additional renovations.

Construction for the first phase of the project has begun and Gerber is looking for volunteers to help with the renovations.

You can sign up to volunteer here: www.signupgenius.com