WeatherWise Tropical Blog

Tropical Depression Harold continues to weaken over Texas
Kaitlin Wright

Tropical Storm Harold made landfall in Padre Island, Texas Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday evening, Harold is now a Tropical Depression as it brings rain over parts of Texas and Mexico.

Tropical Track 2

Tropical Storm Franklin is struggling right now, but will enter a more conducive environment once it moves over Hispaniola. We will watch this one closely, but it doesn’t look like it will directly impact the United States.

Tropical Track

There is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa we are watching with a medium chance of development. There is plenty of time to watch this.

