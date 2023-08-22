WeatherWise Tropical Blog
Tropical Depression Harold continues to weaken over Texas
Tropical Storm Harold made landfall in Padre Island, Texas Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday evening, Harold is now a Tropical Depression as it brings rain over parts of Texas and Mexico.
Tropical Storm Franklin is struggling right now, but will enter a more conducive environment once it moves over Hispaniola. We will watch this one closely, but it doesn’t look like it will directly impact the United States.
There is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa we are watching with a medium chance of development. There is plenty of time to watch this.
