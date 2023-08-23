CMS Bus Catches Fire In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus caught fire on Wednesday.

Charlotte fire crews and police responded to the enflamed vehicle around 12 p.m. The bus driver was traveling on Overlook Mountain Road when they noticed smoke, according to a statement. The bus driver was the only person on board and evacuated safely. District officials say, the bus driver was practicing routes using a spare bus, which is one that is not regularly used to transport students.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says buses are inspected every 30 days and will be working with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.