Former Davidson MBB Coach Bob McKillop Talks Retirement & Memories

DAVIDSON, N.C.- He’s been removed from Davidson Men’s Basketball for over a year now as Head Coach, but Bob McKillop eyes still light up revisiting the memories and relationships he built with his players and coaching staff in his 33 years at the helm of Davidson hoops.

“Not being in the locker room with them, not being on the practice court with them, and not being on the busses and planes and hotels. That is one of the true joys of being a college coach, developing intimate relationships with your players, and coaches.” said McKillop. “These young men go away from their homes and you become a surrogate father to them. It’s easy to embrace and leaves you with a treasure chest of memories and experiences.”

McKillop has 634 NCAA Division I wins, and 23 total conference championships. McKillop says credit is due not only to the teams on the floor, but his team at home. “Those wins were won by teams. That is something I will never lose sight of, the team that was a part of making that happen and that team starts with your family. Without their support, encouragement, inspiration, and without their shoulder, I am not sure I would have survived.”

57 of his players have gone on to enjoy playing basketball and the professional level. One of them, 4-time NBA champion Stephen Curry. “Curry has his fingerprints all over every aspect of the program and campus. That is because he is one of the most special student-athletes, professional player, father, husband, sibling, and teammate. He’s one of the most special I have ever seen.”

Although Curry left for the NBA draft before graduating from Davidson, McKillop is proud of Curry for honoring his commitment to become a college graduate. “One of the boxes he checked was to honor your commitments. How unique is that in our world today? Here he is 15 years after. The joy of him being up on stage accepting his diploma from President Doug Hicks. It was a statement to the entire Davidson community, and the sports world.” says McKillop.

These days McKillop still has his eye on the Davidson Men’s basketball program. A team coached by his son, Matt. McKillop says he doesn’t have the itch to coach, he’s more focused on one of his hobbies now. McKillop says “I had the experience in life which was adrenaline constantly flowing through the body and I just now have taken the opportunity to channel that adrenaline in different directions. I said to myself I am going to go back to learning the piano. I have only been in front of it a few times, I have not been disciplined about it.”