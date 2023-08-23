Heat-Related Emergencies Swell in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is just over four weeks away, but summer continues to crank out the heat in the Carolinas.

“[It’s] extremely freaking hot,” says lifelong Charlotte resident Glen Walker.

And your weather-wise forecast shows that it may get even hotter.

With triple-digit temperatures possible for many around the Metro and southward this Friday and Saturday, spraygrounds like the one at Veterans Park can quite literally be a lifesaver.

Charlotte MEDIC is feeling the burn, as well. The agency has responded to 133 calls since July 1st. That’s an increase of 40 compared to the same period last year.

“It’s been hot,” Trey Scott exclaims. “It’s been scorching hot.”

As an avid soccer player, Scott knows these temperatures can kick back.

“Most of our players, some of them had headaches, felt a little nauseous,” he adds. “We had to substitute over and over and I definitely felt that, too, when I was out there.”

So, what do the numbers say?

Despite the increase in calls, 2023 has had the fewest 90-degree days through August 23rd than any of the previous four years. It should also be noted that three of these past four years are among the top ten hottest on record for the Queen City