9-1-1 Calls Released After Home Explosion In Mooresville

MOORESVILLE -An explosion levels a home in Mooresville, and newly released 911 calls, revealing new details in the immediate moments of the aftermath.

Calls sharing information like:

“We just heard a huge explosion, I don’t know if something hit out house or somebody else’s next door, but it was huge.”

“He thinks the house blew up on the street.”

“There’s no more house on the corner of Old Arbor Way and Barber Loop.”

“The house is exploded, oh my god.”

Eleven 911 calls were made to Iredell County emergency services just seconds after midnight on Tuesday after a home in Mooresville exploded, leaving nothing behind.

The home belonged to Caleb Farley, cornerback for the Tennessee Titans. He bought the house for his father last year. His father, Robert Farley, died in the explosion.

Rob Colvert is the battalion chief for the Mooresville fire department. I got the chance to speak with him about what Iredell County first responders did once those 911 calls were made.

“We respond to a lot of structure fires and things like that but never an explosion of this magnitude that completely levels a home,” he said. “The first thing that goes through your mind is the safety of the residents and the community around there.”

Eric Reynolds with the Lake Norman fire department was one of the first people on the scene.

“This is one of the things we never see,” he said. “So you can talk about it a read about it and you can see it on tv and in other cities, but because you’ve never experienced it, its a little different.

Training for unique emergencies is essential for first responders.

“Training is key for us to be on top of the latest equipment and technology and and strategies, tactics to be able to make something like this successful,” said Colvert.

Of course, these moments are never easy, even for heroes. Chris Goforth, Captain of Rescue 1 at the Mooresville Fire Department knows that first hand.

“After everything was said and done, we’d take a moment for yourself, and think about what all that happened, that’s the toughest part.”