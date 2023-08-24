Hottest Day So Far This Year Expected Friday

Sports Tidbit:

The Carolina Panthers played their coldest home game in franchise history on December 24, 2022 against the Detroit Lions. They had a game-time temperature of 20 degrees with a high of 29. The previous record for a home game was 30 degrees at kickoff on January 3, 2010

The hottest (preseason) home game for the Carolina Panthers was 98 degrees on August 26, 2016 against the New England Patriots. With a forecast high of 99 degrees on Friday, the Carolina Panthers could host the Detroit Lions for both the coldest game and the hottest game at Bank of America.

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms mainly before 9 pm. Partly cloudy. Lows: low 70s.

Friday: The hottest day so far this year! Actual high temperatures could reach 100 degrees. I am now forecasting 99. The last time we reached 100 was June 22nd, 2022 with a high of 101.

* The record high for 8/25 is 98 degrees set in 1943.

Saturday: Another very hot day. Most neighborhoods will be in the upper 90s with some reaching 100 degrees again. PM isolated showers and storms possible.

* The record high for 8/26 is 100 degrees set in 1954.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms.

Early Next Week: A bit unsettled with below average temperatures. Highs in the low 80s.