CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (WCCB) — The days are getting shorter as we inch closer to fall. Thursday, August 24, 2023 marks our last 8 PM sunset of the year.

In the next month, we lose over an hour of daylight. In the next 4 months we lose over 3 hours of daylight.

Here is the 8 PM sunset across the Carolinas on August 24th from our WeatherSTEM cameras: