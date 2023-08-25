Another Very Hot Day Ahead Of Next Weeks Cool Down

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Partly cloudy. Lows: Low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Most neighborhoods will be in the upper 90s with heat indices as high as 105. PM scattered showers and storms possible.

* The record high for 8/26 is 100 degrees set in 1954.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs near 90s. Scattered showers and storms turn numerous in the evening.

Early Next Week: Unsettled start to the week with numerous showers and below average temperatures. Highs in the low 80s.

Kaitlin