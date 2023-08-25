Former Director Of Chester Animal Control Department Arrested For Embezzlement

CHESTER, S.C. — The former director of the Chester Animal Control Department was arrested on embezzlement charges on August 24th.

Kelli Elvina Simoneau was arrested by Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies and charged with Embezzlement of Public Funds, less than $10,000.

Simoneau was previously employed as the Director of the Chester Animal Control Department. This arrest is the result of an investigation by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office that began in August regarding the misuse of Chester County funds.

Simoneau was booked into the Chester County Detention Center upon her arrest.