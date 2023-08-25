Kickin’ It With The Shoedio! Design & Paint Your Favorite Pair Of Shoes!
Rising Stops By The Studio To Create One Of A Kind Pair Of Shoes
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Rising stops by the Shoedio in South End to check out their new design spot that opened its doors last weekend. The Shoedio co-owners Mike Griffin & Emily Griffin show Rising the fun environment to create your own memorable pair of shoes.
For more information on booking slots to paint your shoes for yourself and family, reach out to the Shoedio on thier website: www.theshoedio.com