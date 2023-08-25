SBI Investigating 2 Deadly Officer Involved Shootings In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The SBI is investigating two deadly officer-involved shootings in Charlotte.

The most recent case happened early Friday morning on Roundstone Way in north Charlotte.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call for service. When they arrived, officers feared a threat inside the apartment and entered. They found someone inside the home suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers observed a lethal threat to the victim, and one officer shot and killed a suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries due to multiple stab wounds.

This is the second officer involved shooting this week in Charlotte. Sunday, police responded to a domestic violence call in South End. They found a woman who had been shot inside an apartment. A CMPD officer shot and killed the suspect.

THE LATEST:

Officer Bourque is identified as the officer who discharged his service weapon in this case. Officer McMichael was treated for a serious stab wound and has been released from the hospital.

Officers Tyler Bourque and Shawn McMichael are on paid administrative leave as is standard procedure following officer-involved shootings.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD is investigating after a man died during an officer-involved shooting that took place early Sunday morning on August 20th.

According to a news release, shortly before 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance call. Officers say they forced entry upon arrival after hearing disturbances inside an apartment.

Upon entering, the officers were met by a combative suspect who stabbed an officer in the neck, police say. According to a news release, in the midst of the altercation an officer discharged their weapon killing the suspect.

The officer who was stabbed along with a woman who sustained gunshot wounds during the altercation was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they seized multiple weapons from the home. As standard procedure, the officer who fired their weapon in this incident will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No further details.