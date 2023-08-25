Science Meets Art: Crayon Melting Activity For Kids

How hot does it have to be to melt crayons? Science meets art!
Kaitlin Wright,

WRIGHT ON SCIENCE with Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright — With a few more 90°+ days left this summer, here is a fun activity kids can do at home or at school!

What you need:

  • Temperatures in the mid 90s and full sunshine
  • Crayons
  • Thick poster board (if not you can put a sheet of paper on a piece of cardboard)
  • Super glue

Darker colors absorb more heat and will start to melt faster than the lighter colors. The air temperature was nearing 94° when I took the photo below. Note how the lighter colors were the last to start melting!

