Statesville Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman At Northview Academy Picnic Area

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Press Release) — On August 19, 2023, the Statesville Police Department responded to an incident of sexual assault that occurred at 625 Carolina Avenue N.

The case was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. Following the investigative process, the suspect was identified as Triston Dionte Perrin, a 29-year-old resident of Statesville.

According to the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had initiated contact with the victim through online means and arranged a meeting at 625 Carolina Ave N, the location of Northview Academy, at 3am. Both the victim and the suspect are adults with no affiliation to the school. The victim, who was not familiar with the area, arrived at the school in her vehicle while maintaining a phone conversation with the suspect.

The suspect arrived at the school and met the victim in the outside picnic area, where the assault took place. The Statesville Police Department would like to emphasize that aside from the suspect selecting it as a meeting location, there is no association between the incident and Northview Academy.

The following charges were filed against Perrin:

Felony 2nd Degree Forcible Rape

Felony Assault by Strangulation

Felony 1st Degree Kidnapping

Two counts of Attempted Felony 2nd Degree Forcible Sex Offense

Misdemeanor Assault on a Female

On August 23, 2023, the Statesville Police Department arrested Triston Dionte Perrin at his residence. He was issued a secure bond of $850,000. Perrin also received an additional $3,000 secure bond for an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear.