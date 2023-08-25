Union County Jury Sentenced Man To Prison For Numerous Felonies Including Attempted Murder

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County jury sentenced a man to more than 14 years in prison for numerous felonies including attempted murder.

Adrian O’Brian Myers, 32, was convicted of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was sentenced to 157-201 months in prison, followed by an additional 20-36 months of active prison time.

In December 2021, Myers and a co-defendant engaged in an altercation with another group of people at the Monroe Discount Beverages convenience store, according to court records. Myers and his co-defendant produced handguns and began shooting at the victim. As the victim fled the scene, Myers continued shooting, eventually striking the victim in the chest and leg.

Myers fired multiple times through the store window, endangering not only the victim but the customers and employees within the store. The shooting took place on a Tuesday afternoon while there were several innocent bystanders in the immediate vicinity. These events were all captured on the store’s video cameras.

The case was investigated by the Monroe Police Department and prosecuted by ADAs Cristin Dune and Christian Swope.