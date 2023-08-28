Deidre Reid’s Family Still Hoping Police Find Her Remains

PAGELAND, S.C. – There is another local family hoping they can get the same news Allisha Watts’ family got last week. Police still haven’t found Deidre Reid’s body. Her ex-boyfriend is behind bars, charged with her murder. The Pageland woman was last seen on September 3, 2021.

Her brother and sister talked with WCCB the day Watts’ remains were found. They want the same closure her family got, and they have these messages for Deidre’s accused killer and his family. Monaca Reid says, “We just wanna know where she at so we can bring her home and have a proper burial.” James Reid says, “Just give us her, I don’t care if you had anything to do with it, or what you know, we just wanna know where Deidre’s at. Her mother, sibling, aunts, kids, especially her kids, need closure.” Reid’s family says not knowing where she is feels like a never ending nightmare.

Emmanuel Bedford is accused of kidnapping and killing Deidre Reid. Her blood was found in a vehicle not far from his home in South Carolina.