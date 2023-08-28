Idalia Forecast to Strengthen to a Major Hurricane

1/9

As of the 8 a.m. CST update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane late Monday. It will rapidly intensify into a major category 3 hurricane over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday. This will be the third hurricane and the second major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Current model trends have Idalia making landfall along the Nature Coast of Florida by Wednesday morning as a major category 3 hurricane. Impacts from Idalia will begin for the west coast of Florida as early as late Tuesday evening.

The storm is forecast to move quickly into Southern Georgia after cutting across the Florida Peninsula. It will move along the South Carolina Coast Wednesday night into Thursday morning, where it is forecast to remain a tropical storm before moving away from the North Carolina coast and into the Atlantic through Thursday evening.

This track keeps the greatest impacts of this storm closer to the Carolina coast and away from the WCCB viewing area. However, any further progression to the west could bring an even greater flooding threat locally.

Hurricane Watches are currently in effect from the Big Bend Region of Florida south through Tampa with Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for the Southern Gulf coast of Florida from Ft Myers to Naples.

Storm Surge Watches are also in effect with life-threatening storm surge up to 7-11′ possible for parts of the Florida Gulf Coast.

Flash flooding will also be a big concern across the southeast. Flash flooding could be significant and is expected across portions of Florida and Southern Georgia Tuesday into Wednesday. The threat of flash flooding will extend across the Coastal Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday. Rainfall totals of 4-8″ will be possible from the Florida Panhandle to Southern Georgia and the Eastern Carolinas. Isolated totals up to 12″ will be possible across North Florida.

Stay up to date with the latest on Idalia and the tropics with the WeatherWise team

PREVIOUS UPDATE: 8/26

The Carolinas are bracing for their first visit from the tropics in 2023.

Tropical Depression Ten, formerly known as Invest 93L, has formed in the extreme northwest Caribbean and now has the Southeast in its sights. As of 5 PM Saturday, the fledgling system has 30 miles per hour winds and is sitting just to the east of the Yucatán Peninsula.

While Ten won’t move much over the next 48 hours, it will eventually pick up the pace towards the north, likely coming ashore over Florida by midweek as Idalia. The Carolinas are squarely within the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) forecast cone for the system.

There is still a lot of uncertainty about future Idalia’s strength and exact track, but odds are increasing that the Carolinas will see *some* sort of impact from the system. Regardless of Idalia’s future, a boatload of rain is heading toward the Palmetto and Tar Heel States. Most communities in the WCCB can safely expect at least 1-2″ over the next seven days.