On & Off Rain Continues Through Thursday
Forecast:
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Patchy dense fog. Mostly cloudy. Lows: Low 70s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms through the day. Increasing rain coverage through the evening into Wednesday. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Cloudy skies. Numerous showers. Highs near 80.
Thursday: First half of the day rain, mainly in our southeastern counties. The rain depends on the final track of Idalia.
Friday: SO NICE! Low humidity, sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s near 80.