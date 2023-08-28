Wet Pattern for the Start of the Week, Plus Impacts for the Carolinas from Idalia Mid to Late Week

AM Headlines

A stalled boundary will lead to more rain and storms today & tomorrow

2-4″ possible through Thursday

Cooler Week w/ highs 10+ degrees cooler by Thursday/Friday

Idalia will make landfall as a major hurricane along N. FL Gulf Coast on Wed

Hurricane Watches are in effect for the Florida Gulf Coast

Discussion

Stalled Front = Wet and Unsettled through First Half of the Week

A stationary boundary will keep a wet pattern in place through the start of the week. Pesky fog will linger through much of the day with light showers through the morning. Showers and storms will pick up this afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 80s across the region. Expect 1-2″ of rainfall through Monday night with a localized flooding threat where the heaviest rain sits today. An additional 1-2″ of rainfall will be possible through Wednesday as a boundary sits across the area. Localized flooding remains a threat through midweek. In total, we could see 2-4″ of rainfall for parts of the area.

Latest on Idalia and Local Impacts

Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later today and a major hurricane by Wednesday. Hurricane watches are in effect for the Florida Gulf Coast. It will make landfall near the northern Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Storm surge of 7-11 feet will be possible with 3-6″ of rain likely and up to 10+ inches of rain possible across the Florida Peninsula. Model trends have the storm taking more of an easterly track moving along the SC coast Wednesday into Thursday. This would mean the heaviest rain and strongest winds will stay south and east of the area. However, any more of a westerly track and we could see local impacts from this storm with flooding likely for areas near and south of I-85. This will be something we need to watch very closely in the coming days.

Drying Out and Cooler by the End of the Week

Drying out and cooling down late in the week. Highs will be a good 10+ degrees below average on Thursday and Friday as the last of the rain tapers of Thursday morning. Highs will reach the upper 70s with overnight lows falling into the 50s Friday morning. Temps will warm to near average by the end of the weekend.

Other Notes

Franklin is now the first major hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Basin. It will strengthen over the next 24 hours before weakening as it moves into cooler waters later this week. No direct threat for the US Main Land.

Blue Super Moon — Wednesday, August 30.

Last one was 1/31/18

Next one will be 1/31/27