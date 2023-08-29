CMPD Investigates Series Of Brazen South Charlotte Home Break-Ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in CMPD’s South Division are investigating another string of brazen home break-ins.

Neighbors say the burglars are in and out in a matter of minutes, stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods.

They say the burglars aren’t going in the front door, but are carrying crowbars or sledgehammers, and busting through bedroom windows.

In the past week, they’ve targeted at least three homes in neighborhoods off Carmel, Quail Hollow, and Colony Roads.

“The whole house was in disarray. Everything was open. Everything had been touched,” explains victim Caroline De Mey.

Her daughter came home Friday night to find someone had broken into a bedroom window and ransacked the house in less than five minutes.

De Mey says the burglars seemed to know exactly what they were looking for.

“It seemed they were looking for more luxury items, they were definitely not looking for iPads or iPhones or computers,” she says.

Two days later, a similar team of brazen burglars hit a home a few miles away.

Surveillance video shows a group of four people, wearing backpacks, and walking around the back of the home, before climbing up a drain pipe, and entering an upstairs bedroom window.

Then, you can see the pipe come crashing down as the last burglar leaves.

Neighbors wonder if the latest crimes are connected to a string of similar burglaries earlier this year, coordinated by a South American crime group.