Idalia Impacts Begin Late Wednesday In The Carolinas

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Patchy dense fog. Mostly cloudy. Lows: Low 70s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms through the day. Increasing rain coverage through the evening into Wednesday. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. Numerous showers. Highs near 80.

Thursday: First half of the day rain, mainly in our southeastern counties. The rain depends on the final track of Idalia.

Friday: SO NICE! Low humidity, sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s near 80.