Localized Flooding Threat Continues Tuesday

AM Headlines

Patchy AM Fog. Ongoing scattered showers/storms.

Coverage in showers/storms increases this evening = localized flooding threat

Idalia makes landfall Wednesday AM

Rain/Storms locally Wednesday, Breezy PM

Idalia skirts up SC coast Wed PM – Thu AM

Drying out w/ cooler temps Thu PM – Sat Discussion

Wet Pattern Continues

Waking up to patchy fog and scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The stalled front will continue to act as a guide for waves of rain and storms through the day. Expect coverage of rain and storms to increase through the evening once again. Localized flooding threat for any storms that train over the same area with 1-2″ of rain possible.

Wednesday – Thursday Idalia Impacts

Wednesday morning Idalia will make landfall near Big Bend region of Florida. Expecting showers and storms to increase ahead of Idalia with winds picking up due to pressure gradient between high pressure over the midwest and the low over the coast. Biggest impacts will remain closer to the coast. However, any westward wiggle could mean bigger flooding threat for areas south of I-85. Idalia will clear the NC/SC coast Thursday. This allows the stubborn stalled front to slide south of the area, allowing drier and cooler air to take over the region.

Beautiful Forecast for the Start of Meteorological Fall aka Sept 1

Golden start forecast Friday and Saturday with cooler mornings in the upper 50s and daytime highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temps will rebound back near average into the upper 80s by Sunday.

Tropics Latest

Idalia

As of 8am, Idalia is a category 1 hurricane and continues to strengthen. Still on track to make landfall as a major hurricane in the Big Bend region of Florida Wednesday AM. Up to 8-12′ storm surge for parts of the Florida Coast. Up to 2-4′ of storm surge for the SC coast. Rainfall totals will range from 4-8″ for parts of Florida, Southern GA and the Carolina Coast. Up to a foot of rain possible for parts of North Florida.

Franklin

Franklin remains a dangerous category 4 major hurricane w/ winds of 150 mph. This storm will stay away from the US east coast, but impacts to Bermuda will be possible Wednesday as the storms moves west of the island.