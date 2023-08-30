“America Outdoors” Second Season Premiering on Wednesday, September 6th

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Baratunde Thurston explores the diverse array of regions across the U.S. and how the landscapes shape the way Americans work, play and interact with the outdoors. “America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston” examines our rich and complex relationships with outdoor spaces. Host Baratunde Thurston (best-selling author, social media influencer, comedian, and lifelong outdoors enthusiast) guides viewers in a celebration of how Americans responds to the outdoors across the country, visiting a different state every episode to see what drives our national passion for being outside.