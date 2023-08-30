CMS Cancels After School Activities Due To The High Impacts Of Hurricane Idalia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia’s impact on the community. The forecast for heavy rains and potential flooding from the storm will impact CMS after school activities on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Out of an abundance of caution, all clubs and extracurricular activities for students, sporting events and practices, as well as professional development for CMS employees are canceled for today. To provide additional support for our families, all Afterschool Enrichment Programs (ASEP) will operate under the normal business hours and remain open through 6pm. All community uses of schools will also be suspended for the day.

Following the storm, district teams will check all school sites to assess any damage and clear debris, as needed. Another update will be provided via phone, email and social media for any schools that may experience delays in opening due to weather impacts. Please stay safe.

For more information, please contact the CMS Media Line, 980-343-6243.