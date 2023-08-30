Hurricane Idalia Weather Preparation For Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Mecklenburg County, and the City of Charlotte are working together to monitor Hurricane Idalia and any potential impacts to Mecklenburg County. Our team is in constant communication with one another to address any community needs. There are no plans to activate the Mecklenburg County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at this time. We will continue to monitor the weather and community needs and act accordingly as the storm progresses. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services is checking high priority areas in creeks, road crossings, culverts, sewer line crossings, and bridges. With more than 100,000 storm drains in Charlotte, we are asking residents to safely check for and clear debris from storm drains in their neighborhood. We encourage all residents to prepare now for any potential impacts.

How to Prepare:

Stay tuned to weather updates – follow the National Weather Service, local media outlets, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management social media feeds for updated weather information.

Sign up for CharMeck Alerts – register at charmeckalerts.com to receive location-specific emergency alerts.

Residents can check local rainfall amounts and creek levels at https://www.charlottenc.gov/Services/Stormwater and can click the “Rainfall and Stream Data” tab.

Build an emergency kit – get the items you might need for 72 hours. Non-perishable food Water (one gallon per person per day) Flashlights with extra batteries Medications First-aid kit Back-up battery Pet supplies Other items specific to your family’s needs



Know Who to Call