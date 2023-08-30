Idalia Impacts The Carolinas Overnight Before Conditions Quickly Improve

Forecast:

Tonight: Light showers through the evening with pockets of moderate rain. Winds increase through the evening and overnight.

Thursday: Early morning rain and gusty wind. Conditions drastically improve by midday. Humidity falls. Highs near 80.

Friday: Beautiful day! Low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs near 80.

Sunday: Sunny, but warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin