Idalia Impacts The Carolinas Overnight Before Conditions Quickly Improve
Lower humidity and sunshine dominates most of Thursday into Friday
Forecast:
Tonight: Light showers through the evening with pockets of moderate rain. Winds increase through the evening and overnight.
Thursday: Early morning rain and gusty wind. Conditions drastically improve by midday. Humidity falls. Highs near 80.
Friday: Beautiful day! Low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Highs near 80.
Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs near 80.
Sunday: Sunny, but warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin