UNC Charlotte Students React To Shooting At UNC Chapel Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Some UNC Charlotte students are still on edge after a deadly shooting on the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill campus Monday.

“I was wondering if they were going to try and shoot up our school next. It was really scary,” freshman Lindsay Clark said.

Grad student Tailei Qi made his first appearance in court Tuesday, facing first degree murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a faculty member at the university.

For students like Lindsay Clark the shooting hits close to home.

“My sister was here during the shooting in 2019,” Clark said.

It’s a reminder of the violence her older sister experienced in April 2019 during a shooting on the UNC Charlotte campus.

“She was in the building right next door so she was really terrified for me and was making sure I was okay,” Clark said. “ She didn’t want me to feel the trauma that she felt. She graduated in 2020 so she’s a bit older than me so she was definitely looking out for me.”

It also sparked a conversation about safety as students return to campus for the second week of the semester.

“It’s difficult to fully prepare anybody for something like that but I think UNC Charlotte has a lot of good protocols,” Clark said.