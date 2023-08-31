College GameDay Comes to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s taken eight long months, but football is finally in the air again.

“I’m happy,” UNC fanatic Spencer Owens beams. “I was eating Bojangles the other night and I was talking to my mom, and I was like, ‘Bro, football season is back!’”

Bank of America Stadium may be quiet for now, but fans will soon be lining up deep inside its vault to cash in on the Clash of the Carolinas this Saturday.

It’s a backyard battle – North Carolina vs. South Carolina – and Tar Heel fans feel like they’re at the top of the hill.

“Chapel Hill is going to whoop that behind,” says Owens. “That’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’re about to do.”

While Gamecock groupies are getting… well, cocky.

“Love UNC, they’re a good school,” University of South Carolina Class of 2022 graduate Cameron Makar tells us. “But the Gamecocks have a little more on their shoulders this year.”

But everyone can agree that this weekend is for friends, family, and football.

Malik Hamrick, a NC A&T Alum, has no dog in this fight. But, as a UNC basketball fan, he’s pulling for the Heels.

“I think football is the best sport out there. It obviously brings tons of people together and it’s an atmosphere where everyone can enjoy themselves.”

And all sports-loving eyes will be locked onto the Garnet & Black and Carolina Blue this weekend as college football’s premier TV show, College GameDay, puts the Queen City in the spotlight.

“Football is my baby,” Owens exclaims.

“That was my first love. Football is my first love, before girls. I was nine years old, playing football, hitting on the field, man. Football is my baby.”

Festivities for College GameDay kick off on Friday before the big show begins in Romare Bearden Park at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.