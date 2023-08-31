Fall Like Forecast

AM Headlines:

As of 2am Idalia is still a Tropical Storm Located 20 mi NW of Myrtle Beach Wind = 60 mph Gusts = 70 mph TS Warnings remain in effect for the coast Idalia will slide off the NC coast later today

Flood Watch remains in effect for Anson and Richmond Co until 12pm

Drier and cooler air arrives today

Sunny with highs in the low 80s

Fall Feels to start Sept

Staying dry into the middle of next week Discussion:

The last of the rain bands will clear the region this morning. Idalia will clear the NC coast later today. Breezy forecast for the Piedmont with winds out of the NE 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. Drier air will arrive with high pressure dominating the forecast for the next few days. Expect more sunshine and cooler temps. Highs will top out near 80 with low humidity. Cooler nights will make it feel most like fall with lows falling to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temps will begin to rebound back toward the upper 80s to lower 90s by Sunday and through the first half of the week with overnight lows back into the mid to upper 60s. Enjoy the dry trend through early next week.