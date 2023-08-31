Talk, Truth, Tea: Former TV Bachelor Hoping Mother Gets Rose

HOLLYWOOD, CA– “The Bachelor”, Matt James is hoping someone he loves is able to find the love of their life the same way he did. James found his love Rachael on the show’s 25th season in 2021. Now his mother is following in his footsteps. Patty James is a contestant on “The Golden Bachelor”. That’s the spin-off show with a 71-year-old widower. His name is Gerry Turner. “The Golden Bachelor” premieres in late September. James threw his mom some support on social media rooting her on.