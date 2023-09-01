Stunning Weekend, Summer Not Done Yet

Fall is in the air on this first day of September! Charlotte-Douglas recorded a low of 61º this morning, the coolest since June 17. Expect more of the same into the weekend as northeasterly winds continue to flow into the Carolinas. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s for most through Saturday and Sunday before summer reminds us that it still has plenty left in the tank. Afternoon temperatures crescendo into the 90s for the first workweek of the month. Despite the return of heat and humidity, rain chances remain at bay for the next five days due to the presence of a robust ridge.

As one would expect during peak tropical development season, the Atlantic is staying hot. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring six disturbances this weekend, including four named storms and a tropical depression. None of the aforementioned systems are an immediate threat to the Carolinas or, for that matter, the U.S. mainland.

Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 61°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Comfy sunshine. Getting warmer. High: 84°. Wind: N 5-10.

Saturday Night: Another nice night. Low: 63°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Sunshine continues. Summer creeps back in. High: 89°. Wind: Variable 5-10.