Taste of Fall to Kick Off the Labor Day Weekend

AM Headlines:

Clear and cool start this AM

Warm and dry Fall Feels to Start the Weekend

Temps climb, but humidity remains low Sunday into Labor Day

Heat and humidity builds into the middle of next week Discussion:

Beautiful start to the morning with temps in the 50s and low 60s. Some patchy mountain valley fog possible. Highs will reach the low 80s today. High pressure over the northeast will keep humidity low and dry weather through the start of the weekend. As high pressure builds east, we’ll see temps climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s by Sunday. Labor Day Monday will be dry and warm with highs in the low 90s. Humidity will increase by the middle of the week with highs in the mid 90s by Wednesday. Rain and storm chances will begin to creep in late week.

Tropics Update:

Idalia is now a post-tropical storm in the Atlantic. Jose is now also a tropical storm. It won’t last long as it gets absorbed by Franklin. Gert also back from the dead, and is now a tropical depression over the Central Atlantic. None of these storms will be a threat to the US. We’re watching for potential development of two more storms off the coast of the Cape Verde Islands and we could have our next tropical depression or storm before the weekend is through.