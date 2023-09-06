Code Orange Air Quality Alert Day in Effect for Mecklenburg & Union Counties

1/3

2/3

3/3





A Code Orange Air Quality Alert Day for ozone is in effect for Mecklenburg and Union counties until 8pm. The combination of sunny skies, dry weather, light winds and temps well into the 90s will lead to increased ozone production near the Charlotte metro area.

High pressure has kept this stagnant air mass in place the last few days. This has kept the forecast hot, sunny and dry. However, it will begin to breakdown over the next 24 hours. This will lead to more cloud cover tomorrow which will limit ozone production. By Friday, a cold front will bring more scattered showers and storms to the region. This will help clear the air and improve air quality back to code green levels by the end of the week.

Get the latest forecast and updates from the WeatherWise team by downloading the WCCB Weather App.