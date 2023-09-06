Salisbury Police Officer Speaks About Heroic Rescue Of Unconscious Truck Driver
SALISBURY, N.C. – A Salisbury Police officer is being hailed as a hero for his efforts to save a truck driver’s life.
Body cam video shows him pulling the man out of the truck’s burning cab on I-85, just moments before a huge explosion.
Lt. Corey Brooks is being praised for his quick action in a very dangerous situation.
“I don’t see myself as a hero. I just see myself trying to do the Godly thing, to make sure that, that driver saw his family or whoever again,” Brooks says.