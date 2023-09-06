Text2Win Tim McGraw’s New Album “Standing Room Only” Plus Concert Tickets

Three-time Grammy® Award winning superstar Tim McGraw’s highly anticipated new album Standing Room Only is out now. Featuring 13 new songs including the title track, “Standing Room Only” and “Hey Whiskey”, Tim feels that this is some of the most emotional, thought-provoking, and life-affirming music he’s ever recorded. Here’s your chance to win a vinyl copy of Standing Room Only plus one lucky grand prize winner will receive a pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw with special guest Carly Pearce at the Spectrum Center on May 17th, 2024, along with a Tim McGraw merchandise pack. Standing Room Only is available wherever you get your favorite music and tickets for the Standing Room Only tour are on sale now!

For your chance to win, text “ROOM” to 31403 by 9PM Monday, September 18th. Five winners will each receive a copy of Standing Room Only on vinyl. One grand prize winner will also receive a pair of concert tickets!

Pick up your copy of STANDING ROOM ONLY wherever your favorite music is sold or stream online now.

Tim McGraw Text Contest Official Rules

September 5, 2023

1 Grand Prize Winner: One grand prize winner will receive an (1) vinyl copy of Standing Room Only by Tim McGraw (ARV: $34.98), (1) pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw at Spectrum Center on 5/17/2024 (ARV: $230), and (1) Tim McGraw merchandise pack (ARV: $50).

4 Winners: Four winners will receive a (1) vinyl copy of Standing Room Only by Tim McGraw (ARV: $34.98 each).

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. Contest will have 1 grand prize winner and 4 runner-up winners.

Viewers must text the word “ROOM” to 31403 to enter.

Deadline for entries is 9 PM Monday, September 18th, 2023.

Winners will be randomly selected after the deadline and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize.

Do not come to the station unless instructed to do so.

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified.

Entrants will be prompted to join the WCCB Text Club if they’re not already a member.

Users can opt-out of the WCCB Text Club by texting STOP to 31403 at any time.

ELIGIBILITY: No purchase necessary. To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of North or South Carolina. No employee of Entertainment Marketing Group and their affiliated artists and promoters (“Sponsor”) or WCCB-TV (“Station”), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Charlotte Nielsen DMA or Charlotte Arbitron ADI are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any sixty-day period.

No responsibility is assumed by WCCB, their respective subsidiaries, parents, partners, or other providers for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunctions that may occur.

MISCELLANEOUS:

1) The winner’s consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Station’s or Sponsor’s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their name, likeness and/or voice, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio and the internet, without any further compensation.

2) Station and Sponsor accepts no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to cancel. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: www.wccbcharlotte.com.

4) Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Station’s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner will be selected by another random drawing.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any manner.

6) Winners will be notified by text no later than an hour after the contest closes (“deadline for entries”) with instructions on how to claim their prize. Prize must be claimed within 4 weeks of notification or risk forfeit. Do not come to the station unless instructed to do so.

