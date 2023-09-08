Beli Prenatals Benefit Women…And Men

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Prenatal vitamins supplements have been around for decades, however some formulas are considered outdated. That’s according to Beli Founder/CEO Joni Hanson Davis. Through her own journey of trying to conceive, Hanson Davis says she came up with the idea of Beli prenatal vitamins to give women and men a more viable chance. “I went through my own journey of infertility, and I think products haven’t caught up with the science.”

Beli Brands prenatal vitamins as well as a collagen protein boost formula to help expectant Moms to embrace a healthier pregnancy. “We bring a philosophy of clean vitamins. High quality ingredients, best absorbed by your body because you want to know it’s good for you. What you decide to put in your body is going to fuel your fertility, pregnancy journey, and the future health of your baby.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, 98% of women took at least one supplement during pregnancy. Dr. Stephanie Froelich of Novant OB/GYN says one vitamin that is definitely critical is Iron. Iron deficiency is common and you need to be able to circulate maternal blood. “It happens in about 17% of pregnancies and we know when baby is ready, sometimes we can lose maternal blood. It’s important to set moms up for success for post-partum. We can start you out with a higher red blood cell count.” says Dr. Froelich.

What I also found fascinating is the supplement market on the Men side of the pregnancy equation. Beli’s Hanson Davis that their research points to men taking fertility supplements as well. “All of our research pointed to Men and their nutrients just like Women. Men need to be taking supplements to fill their fertility journey. I know people say – well men can’t get pregnant, why is it a prenatal vitamin? Because it really is how your sperm is. You’re providing 50% of the DNA, and if your sperm is not healthy enough to preserve that or penetrate the egg it doesn’t occur.”