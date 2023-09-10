Humane society Of Charlotte Host Plates For Paws

CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Humane Society of Charlotte hosts Plate For Paw on Tuesday, September 12th.

Coming this week, a simple dining experience can make a difference. Participating restaurants, bakeries, and breweries have generously pledged to donate up to 25% of their sakes from the day to support the mission of the Human Society and its programs.

The annual event raises money not only to support the adoption process, but also to provide financial help to essential care, spay and neuter clinics, educational programs, pet services, and the Pet food bank.

