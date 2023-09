CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be providing traffic control on I-85 North due to Night Time Construction in Mecklenburg County

Three lanes on I-85 North Mile marker 38 to mile marker 39 will be closed due to nighttime construction.

Residents will observe heavy traffic and can anticipate delays and traffic stoppages from 10:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.