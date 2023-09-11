Mother, Son Killed In Crash After Being Hit By Police Cruiser Involved In Pursuit

HICKORY, N.C. — A mother and her 12-year-old son were both killed in a crash involving a police cruiser in Hickory. The officer was in a pursuit with a motorcyclist at the time of the accident. The crash happened on Friday, September 8th around 11pm on U.S. 70 at 13th Street SW.

Troopers say an officer with the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop a motorcycle on U.S. 70. During the pursuit, the officer’s Ford Explorer was traveling west on U.S. 70 and struck a 2011 Honda Odyssey in the intersection at 13th Street SW, according to a news release.

The officer, Atia Shamseldin, 24, was transported by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. The passenger in the police cruiser, Matthew Wendell, 21, was also transported by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. The passenger was a Hickory Police Department applicant.

The driver of the Odyssey, Cynthia Lail, 38, of Hickory, died from the injuries she sustained in the crash. Her son, Michael Lail, 12, of Hickory, was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Brenner Children’s Hospital by EMS, where he died from his injuries on September 10th.

The road was closed for approximately three hours while Troopers investigated the crash. No other details have been released at this time.