Pastor Turned Politician Mark Harris Announces Run For NC 8th District Congressional Seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Five years after the scandal that led to a redo in the 9th District Congressional Election, Mark Harris says he’s running for office again.

The Pastor turned Politician is looking to change the narrative about what happened.

A defiant and determined Harris announced a new bid for Congress in a campaign video on Tuesday, this time in North Carolina’s 8th District.

Harris says he plans to run because he’s concerned about issues like inflation and the southern border.

I've stood up against the extreme tactics of the radical left and I'm ready to do so again. That’s why today, I’m announcing my run for Congress. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/u0mrtdMdka — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNC8) September 12, 2023

In 2019, the State Board of Elections refused to certify Harris’s win over Democrat Dan McCready.

It came after a “ballot harvesting” scandal in rural Bladen and Robeson Counties.

Political operative McCrae Dowless, who was hired by the Harris campaign, was accused of paying people to go door-to-door, collecting blank or incomplete absentee ballots and forging signatures on them.