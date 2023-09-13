2023 MTV Video Music Awards | PHOTOS

1/11

NEWARK, NJ – Check out this gallery of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The MTV VMA’s kicked off it annual awards show to honor the best music in the music video medium. Dozens are celebs made appearances on the red carpet and were once again in the spotlight as winners and nominees including America’s Sweetheart, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Shakira, Beyonce, Jungkook, and many more.

The crowd was wowed by performances by some of the top artists including, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Shakira, Doja Cat, Diddy and Peso Pluma.

Did you miss the show? No worries, it’s still available to stream on-demand via Paramount=, Hulu, YoutubeTV, AT&T, and FuboTV.