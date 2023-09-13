Surveillance Video Shows 3 Armed, Masked Men Rob Pawn Shop of 26 Guns

EAST CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It looks like a scene out of a movie. Surveillance video from a armed robbery on the mornings of June 2nd shows a customer with his back turned as an employee of Smart Pawn and Jewelry stands behind the counter and sees three men running towards her. Their faces were covered.

The customer is seen in the video dropping to his knees. The employee falls to the ground as the men race through the store on Monroe Rd.

That customer runs toward the door. Instead of escaping, he turns back to help the employee. One of the armed thieves lets the two go but, not before pointing his gun at them as they run to safety.

The thieves smashed through the glass and stole a total of 26 guns.

The suspects have not been caught. If you know something call Crime Stoppers (704) 334-1600.