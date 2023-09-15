CMPD: $100,000 Taken After Bags Of Cash Fly Out Of Armored Truck In North Charlotte

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says $100,000 was taken in a mad dash after bags of cash flew out of the back of an armored truck in north Charlotte. The incident was reported just before 10am on Sunset Road on Thursday, September 14th.

Police say they are looking through surveillance video to identify people who grabbed money in the mad dash. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.