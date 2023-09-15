Team MLP’s Jay Johnson Shares 8-Week Workout Program With Rising
Fitness Trainer Jay Johnson Whips Rising's Lawrence Gilligan Into Shape With 8-Week Program
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Team MLP’S Jay Johnson provides an array of nutirition and workout programs to get you where you want to be. The 17-time best of the city winner has teamed up with Rising’s Lawrence Gilligan to get him back into shape. Whether you want to maintain a fitness level or reach new heights, MLP’s Johnson will take you to the next goal you want to accomplish.