Panthers Fire Truck Has New Owner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s big, it’s blue, and this fire truck is coming to a parking lot near you.

Clocking in at over 10 yards long, this one-ton behemoth should always be your first down at every Panthers tailgate this season.

A former firefighter himself, owner Gary Pigg has always had his eye on this black-and-blue beauty.

“I saw it coming down the road one day coming to a Panthers game,” Pigg tells us. “And I was like, ‘Man, I need to have that.’”

After an eight-thousand-dollar purchase on Facebook Marketplace, it’s finally his.

“I had one buddy of mine tell me, ‘You’ve made some bad decisions in your life, but this is the best one you’ve made.’”

You better believe it’s one mean, lean, tailgating machine.

“It’s got two kegs, two taps, two TVs, sound system, a deck up top so people can hang out, all the lights, sirens, of course, the ‘Keep Pounding.'”

Pigg plans to bring DJs, bands, and even dueling pianos to make this truck the pinnacle of Panthers pregaming.

But, it’s also personal for Pigg.

“The reason I really did this is because I lost my son five years ago and he was a huge Panthers fan. The reason I got back into being a Panthers fan, and we lost him at 13, and that’s the real reason we have the truck: to carry on his legacy and his excitement for this football team.”

And he plans to use the truck to give back in his late son, Davis Flohr’s, honor.

“This is going to probably change a lot of kids’ lives as far as pulling up, Christmastime, have Santa Claus on top of it, going through the neighborhoods, handing out candy, maybe get Sir Purr on top of there every once in a while, it’s going to be really good.”

“To give back to the kids, especially ones that don’t have very much, means more than anything. We’re very fortunate with what we’ve got, and if we can give back, then that’s what we’re going to do.”

Pigg is primed and ready to show off his new toy, and his pride and joy this Monday night.

“We’ve got it now, and we’re going to take it to a different level. We’re going to take it to the next level.”

You can follow the truck on Pigg’s Facebook page, Next Level Tailgates. He also wants the public’s help in naming the truck and wants to hear your suggestions.