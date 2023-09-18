Suspect Turns Himself In Following Fatal Shooting In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was killed in a shooting in Rock Hill on Saturday, September 16th, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

At 10:55 p.m., officers responded to a home on Roddey Street near Saluda Road after reportedly hearing gunshots. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 47-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the police department, an argument took place at the residence where the victim attempted to mediate before the suspect, Quadir Sharyf Baxter, fired multiple rounds into the victim’s abdomen. He was arrested for murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.