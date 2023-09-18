The Northern Lights Could Be Visible For Some In The Northern U.S.

The Northern Lights may be visible across parts of the United States on Tuesday morning.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for Tuesday, September 19th. This is due to a coronal mass ejection which was observed on September 14th. The estimated planetary K Index is forecast to near a 6. This means some people across the northern United States may get lucky enough to see a beautiful display!

In order for the Northern Lights to be visible in the Carolinas, the Kp-index must be near an 8 to 9. So in this case, we will not see them here in the Carolinas