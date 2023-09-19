5 People Arrested At Airport Workers Rally Outside Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities arrested five people for impeding traffic at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport during an Airport Workers Rally. Officials say the protestors were arrested as they ramped up pressure on Congress to include federal wage and benefit standards for airport service workers in the FAA Reauthorization, according to a PR rep for the Airport Workers.

Workers were heard singing, “We’re Fired Up” and “The People United Will Never Be Defeated” as they blocked traffic and joined together in the street to demand that Congress act quickly.

Below is video of the five people getting arrested that was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Airport Workers United: