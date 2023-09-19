Possible Starlink Satellite Pass Across The Carolinas Tuesday Night

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (WCCB) — Starlink is a satellite network operated by SpaceX. SpaceX began launching Starlink satellites in 2019 to provide low-cost internet to remote and rural areas across the globe.

Despite their appearance, there are no lights on the satellites. What we are seeing are the satellites reflecting sunlight which makes them look bright.

These satellites are visible to the naked eye and some may see them Tuesday evening! According to the Starlink website, a bright pass of Starlink-105 is possible around 8:45 PM Tuesday. A lot of factors go into seeing these and the forecasts are not a slam-dunk, but to view try to get away from bright lights and look in the northwest sky.